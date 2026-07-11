INCOMING SUPER EL NIÑO! - Supply Chain At Risk As Manufactured Weather & War Devastates Markets

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of a "Super El Niño" facing many major agricultural hubs worldwide simultaneously.





As the Strait of Hormuz is closed and the supply chain breaks down, isn't it convenient that we also see a major probability of an el niño turning into a "Super El Niño?" This also has a 97% probability of carrying on into the Spring. As major weather events sweep the world from the Venezuelan Earthquake to the flash floods in Kentucky and Tennessee, wildfires in Colorado and British Colombia, heatwave conditions spark wildfires in Spain as well as Croatia, floods hit several African countries, a typhoon hits Taiwan and China, a monsoon inundates India, flooding hits Manitoba and a 7.8 earthquake also hits Philippines, one must ask why all at once? What is actually happening?





Hugo Chavez claimed in 2010 that the US government was using weapons like HAARP to cause earthquakes worldwide which they will eventually use on Iran in a time of war. HAARP is definitely something we should be looking at as people reported "northern lights" type effects around the waters of Venezuela just before the earthquake. Whistleblowers have also come forward about seismic weapons in Antarctica used by the US military.





On top of this is cloud seeding which could lead to mass inundations in some places as droughts plague other parts of the world.





With the governments of the world manufacturing supply chain disruptions with war as well as climate policies involving the selling off of huge percentages of farm land including in The Netherlands which of course is the 2nd top agricultural export country in the world, we need to be asking questions.





This is "the perfect storm."





With these weather events, rations under the guise of emergency orders could very well be on our doorsteps eventually. The combination of all of these already existing shortages and high inflation with further destructive weather events puts the state in the perfect place to take control utilizing rationing on digital IDs. They say this themselves at the WEF. We aren't just theorizing here. We are just listening to what these psychopaths in power say they want to do...





Prepare yourselves and stay tuned for more from WAM!





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