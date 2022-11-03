Car plows into crowd of pro-Bolsonaro protesters

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RT
Nov 3, 2022
A driver has plowed into a group of Jair Bolsonaro supporters protesting against Lula da Silva's presidential victory in Sao Paulo. Several people were reported injured.
Read More: https://on.rt.com/c4m5
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