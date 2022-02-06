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The Confirmation of the Covenant
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14 views • February 06, 2022
Christ confirmed the Covenant in Daniel 9:27. How do we know that it's not the Antichrist who will do that in the future? Watch and share.
Link to show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1s1TyGV_YCHxmdttLtqfBAeA0Kb_p8nwb/view?usp=sharing
Link to show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1s1TyGV_YCHxmdttLtqfBAeA0Kb_p8nwb/view?usp=sharing
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