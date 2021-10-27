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Canadian Patriot warns the Western World
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81 views • October 27, 2021
Randy Hillier, Canadian MP warns Canada and the rest of the world with a dire message.
Spread this to the four corners of the world.
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Through History, Dictators Disguised Tyranny With Fancy Bows: Whether Biden's Re-Education Camps, Orwell's Joycamps Or 'Hillary's Fun Camps', Their Goals Are Indoctrination And Genocide
https://allnewspipeline.com/A_History_Lesson_We_All_Should_Know.php
Spread this to the four corners of the world.
---------------
Through History, Dictators Disguised Tyranny With Fancy Bows: Whether Biden's Re-Education Camps, Orwell's Joycamps Or 'Hillary's Fun Camps', Their Goals Are Indoctrination And Genocide
https://allnewspipeline.com/A_History_Lesson_We_All_Should_Know.php
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