Radicalized students dont know what they are protesting. But it's good money.
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago

 INTIFADA · Students being radicalized by outside agitators supported and funded by Soros, Qatar, & Muslim Brotherhood and taught anti-semitic chants and slogans but don’t understanding their meanings. FWIW an intifada is a violent act of opposition. Aired Apr 27


muslim brotherhoodintifadastudent protestssoros funded outside agitators

