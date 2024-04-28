Radicalized students dont know what they are protesting. But it's good money.

INTIFADA · Students being radicalized by outside agitators supported and funded by Soros, Qatar, & Muslim Brotherhood and taught anti-semitic chants and slogans but don’t understanding their meanings. FWIW an intifada is a violent act of opposition. Aired Apr 27
@amuse
