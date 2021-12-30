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Acts 20 - 21 KJV
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Paul came to Macedonia and Greece. A young man named Eutychus fell to his death, but was brought back alive. Paul came to Ephesus and spake to the elders of the church. Paul came to Jerusalem. He met James and all the elders. Paul was arrested in the temple. He spake to the people.
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