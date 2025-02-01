Emotional scenes: the Gaza Strip & occupied West Bank as 183 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons were released

Emotional scenes unfolded in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank as 183 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons were released as part of a ceasefire and a prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

Adding:

Trump's X post today, (Cynthia... what about ISIS in Syria?).

This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia. These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians. Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that “WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!”

https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1885740103223648412?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1885740103223648412%7Ctwgr%5Eaa8e04e424bcf7ce6cfa27d00fda6edae70502e1%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5922675%2Fpg2

