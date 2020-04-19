Dr. SHIVA BROADCAST: Interview with 100 Year Lifestyle- Vital Immune System Health Info and Science

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Check out my exclusive interview with Dr. Eric Plakser, creator of the 100 Year Lifestyle ⤵️
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"This interview with Dr. Shiva will empower you and teach you to become LESS Vulnerable! Build your immune system, function better, live without fear, and raise healthy families with real science. Learn how to become more resilient, stay healthy, and heal quickly.
Tell us your thoughts on the interview in the comments below, share with people you care about and add how you plan on applying these tips in your daily life!" - Dr. Plakser
@100yearlifestyle
www.100YearLifestyle.com