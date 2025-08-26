Finding Hope Through Christian Media - Troy Miller - Freedom Alive® Ep159

More than 60 percent of American adults use Christian media in some form. Whether it’s on television, radio, podcasts, news websites, social media, or YouTube, they’re looking for looking for encouragement and hope. Troy Miller is president and CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters, an international association of Christian communicators united to spread the gospel through every electronic medium available. On this episode, Troy gives an update on the “State of Christian Media.”

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

