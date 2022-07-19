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Do Covid Vaccines Do Anything They're Supposed To?
Objective: Health
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70 views • July 19, 2022

Welcome to another episode of In the News, where the Objective:Health hosts take a look through the latest health headlines and give their take.


On this week's episode, we once again dive into the murky world of Covid vaccines. The latest news has us wondering if these vaccines do ANYTHING they're supposed to. Coming out of the UK is data showing that the people most likely to die from Covid are those who have been vaccinated and, predictably, the more shots one has, the more likely they are to die.


We also look at the fact that deaths which occurred during Pfizer's safety trial on their mRNA shots weren't fully investigated (surprise surprise). We also delve into other ways the vaccine trials have been rigged.


Join us for all of this and more on this episode of Objective:Health.


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For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:


♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth

♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/

♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth

♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f

♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f


And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:


♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing


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The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.


The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!

Keywords
covid vaccine deathsmrna shotspfizer safety trialuk health data
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