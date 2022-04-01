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Mainstream News & Moving Goal Posts
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30 views • April 01, 2022
Mainstream news narratives are built on the moving goal posts of the FDA, CDC, NIH, and WHO. It is designed and succeeding to make us confused and schizophrenic. How does one develop a sensible opinion with so much censorship and propaganda? Not even our MDs have been given a voice without being charged with giving misinformation.
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