YOUR DEBTS ARE CANCELLED!

You've probably heard that banks never lend anything. They just add digits to your account but require you to pay the sum to them with interest. Do not let them con you twice over if there's ever a switch to CBDCs. They cannot retrospectively change the contract by expecting you to pay in a different currency from the one you 'borrowed' in.
