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Plandemic 1 - Dr Judy Mikovitz Tells Her Story and Exposes Anthony Fauci
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186 views • July 20, 2021
Dr Judy Mikovitz talks with Filmmaker MIkki Willis on her past present and future, and she exposes Anthony Fauci who she was working with. She was put in prison for no reason for 5 years and a 5 year gag order was slapped on her with the threat if she spoke up in that time she would go back into jail.
Everyone needs to listen to this story to understand how sinister the censorship is.
We need to have the same strength to call out this insanity.
Credit https://plandemicseries.com
Everyone needs to listen to this story to understand how sinister the censorship is.
We need to have the same strength to call out this insanity.
Credit https://plandemicseries.com
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