If I Were The Devil: Paul Harvey's 1965 Warning To America Comes True

If I Were the Devil



If I were the Prince of Darkness I would want to engulf the whole earth in darkness.



I’d have a third of its real estate and four-fifths of its population, but I would not be happy until I had seized the ripest apple on the tree. The



So I should set about however necessary, to take over the United States.



I would subvert the churches first.



I would begin with a campaign of whispers.



With the wisdom of a serpent, I would whispers to you as I whispered to Eve, “Do as you please.”



To the young I would whisper “The Bible is a myth.” I would convince them that “man created God,” instead of the other way around. I would confide that “what is bad is good and what is good is square.”



In the old I would teach to pray after me: “Our Father which art in Washington.”



And then I would get organized.



I’d educate authors on how to make lurid literature exciting so that so that anything else would appear dull and uninteresting.



I’d threaten TV with dirtier movies and vise versa.



I’d peddle narcotics to whom I could, I’d sell alcohol to ladies and gentlemen of distinction, I’d tranquilize the rest with pills.



If I were the devil, I would soon have families at war with themselves, churches at war with themselves, and nations at war with themselves until each in its turn was consumed.



With promises of higher ratings, I’d have mesmerizing media fanning the flames.



If I were the Devil, I would encourage schools to refine young intellects, but neglect to discipline emotions; let those run wild until before you knew it, you’d have to have drug-sniffing dogs and metal detectors at every school house door.



Within a decade, I’d have prisons overflowing. I’d have judges promoting pornography.



Soon I could evict God from the courthouse, then from the schoolhouse, and then from the houses of Congress.



And in his own churches I’d substitute psychology for religion and deify science.



I would lure priest and pastors into misusing boys and girls and church money.



If I were the devil, I’d make the symbol of Easter an egg and the symbol of Christmas a bottle.



If I were the Devil I’d take from those who have and give to those who want it until I had killed the incentive of the ambitious.



What do you bet I couldn’t get whole states to promote gambling as the way to get rich.



I would caution against extremes in hard work, in patriotism, in moral conduct.



I would convince the young that marriage is old-fashioned, that swinging is more fun, that what you see on TV is the way to be and thus I could undress you in public, and I could lure you into bed with diseases for which there is no cure.



In other words, If I were the devil, I’d just keep doing what he’s doing.