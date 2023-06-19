Create New Account
Kari Lake & The Truth Bombers - "81 Million Votes, My Ass" - [Rock/Country]
Published 18 hours ago

This poerful song reveals the truth that needs to be heard "Our elections are corrupt"

This song was skillfully written and performed by the talented Jeffrey Steele, a renowned singer-songwriter from Nashville. Steele's impressive track record includes chart-topping hits for esteemed artists such as Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Billy Ray Cyrus

Producer: Jeffrey Steele

Composer: The Truth Bombers

Lyricist: Kari Lake

Composer: Edward Henry

Composer: Colton Duncan

Composer: Jeffrey Steele

https://theamericanbeat.com/articles/kari-lakes-81-million-votes-my-ass-song-goes-viral-amplifying-important-electoral-integrity-concerns-of-countless-americans

Keywords
corruptionmusicmusicvideorockelectionselectionfraudcountryvoterfraudstolenelectionkarilakethetruthbomberscountryrock

