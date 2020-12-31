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127 views • December 31, 2020
USA, December 30, 2020
American woman is discussion about facemask with personal and clients of store.
This video is for news and learning purpose only. It's not to deny corona, it's about the troubles People experients every day in the community.
Donna van der Horst
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKedhpPwiUc
https://www.youtube.com/c/DonnavanderHorstf/
American woman is discussion about facemask with personal and clients of store.
This video is for news and learning purpose only. It's not to deny corona, it's about the troubles People experients every day in the community.
Donna van der Horst
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKedhpPwiUc
https://www.youtube.com/c/DonnavanderHorstf/
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