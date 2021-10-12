COVID Vaccine Is Biggest Biological Catastrophe With Medicinal Product in Human History

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10/11/2021 Dr. McCullough said that one of the former presidents of the American Medical Association admitted that COVID vaccine is the biggest biological catastrophe with medicinal products in human history, and no one knows how to stop it. Dr. McCullough was fired by Baylor for spreading the so-called “COVID vaccine misinformation”.