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Putin arrived in Beijing at Xi Jinping's invitation, marking the 25th anniversary of the Russia-China Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation.
On the agenda: bilateral relations, strategic partnership, and the signing of a Joint High-Level Statement along with a package of intergovernmental agreements. The two leaders will also attend the opening ceremony of the Russia-China Education Years.
Adding:
The Ukrainians are making a victory out of the fact that Xi didn't meet Putin.
Well, a few weeks ago, a Chinese official also greeted Trump, not Xi himself...
And when Xi came to Russia, he was greeted by Golikova, not Putin.
I don't know why the Ukrainians decided that presidents should meet their guests at the airplane stairs. Stop making a victory out of this.
Zelensky often gets off the plane by himself almost all the time. Nobody greets him at all 😆
@Intelslava