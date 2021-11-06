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AFTER 6 MONTHS MOST SYMPTOMS HAVE GOTTEN WORSE AFTER COVID VACCINE 2ND DOSE GOT HER
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613 views • November 06, 2021
Source: Fat News. She got a Fauci Ouchi - she is getting no help from the kill shot pushers. No doubt. I wonder if she has a clue that she is only going to get worse from here? More videos that might amuse, offend, shock, dismay, inform, educate or make you shake your head:
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