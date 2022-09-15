Russian Ka-52 crews take out Ukrainian marines

Crews of Ka-52 helicopters prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops across the Dnieper River and destroy the advancing naval infantry in the area of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.
Mirrored - RT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.