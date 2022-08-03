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5 DOCTORS DYING IN 2 WEEKS IS "LIKE FINDING A UNICORN" (mirrored)
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852 views • August 03, 2022

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Towards The Light at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ucCzikMhG5MI/



We're investigating.


Join us for this trailer clip of interviews with Drs. Richard Urso, MD, and Roger Hodkinson, Pathologist, as they comment on these unprecedented deaths.


And stay tuned for the full interviews...


Help us uncover the truth. Please consider donating today at https://donorbox.org/help-bright-light-news-deliver-facts-the-mainstream-media-won-t or by etransfer to [email protected] or e-transfer [email protected]

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deathvaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy