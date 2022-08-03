5 DOCTORS DYING IN 2 WEEKS IS "LIKE FINDING A UNICORN" (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Towards The Light at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ucCzikMhG5MI/









We're investigating.





Join us for this trailer clip of interviews with Drs. Richard Urso, MD, and Roger Hodkinson, Pathologist, as they comment on these unprecedented deaths.





And stay tuned for the full interviews...





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