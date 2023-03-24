What Is The Australian Government Hiding From Us

Stew Peters rips into the Australian government regarding the alleged cover-ups of serious reactions to the jab. Children have been injured and dying, but Aussies are being kept in the dark about this criminal act.
Video sourced from:
'We The People Situation Update' with Mary
(Original clip from 'The Stew Peters Show')
Closing theme music:
'Silly Chicken' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People News', The Stew Peters Show, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pc fri12:12
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.