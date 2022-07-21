In Some Place in China, Each Elderly Person Gets 2,500 Yuan for Taking COVID Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/post/pwwk3c90
07/13/2022 A video on social media shows that somewhere in China, each elderly person gets 2,500 yuan for taking COVID vaccine. The elderly people feel very happy for the money.