Return to Saratoga Wyoming - and return from my absence...

RV Life on the road. Where I've been since I left my Soda Lake dry camping excursion. Rock Springs... Saratoga... and now Vernal (Utah), and soon... new horizons!
Saratoga is as always - great hot springs, good people, nice kayaking (in the Snowy's), and good access to Laramie for U Wyo football (and the food co-op natural food store!)
Enjoy - especially the Wy-70 video footage!
