CD Radio - Founder of New California State Paul Preston on Brighteon TV

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Radio show host and founder of New California State Paul Preston joins host James White on Critical Disclosure Radio, hosted by Brighteon TV.
Website: https://northwestlibertynews.com
Be Part of the Solution: https://patriotsbounty.com
Storable, Water Filters, and More: https://patriotprepared.com
Check out the Solution Series Podcast w/Me and Corey Lynn:
https://www.coreysdigs.com/the-solution-series
Show Links and More: https://libertylinks.io/jimslinks
E-mail: [email protected]
Music Provided by:
https://purple-planet.com
Show Times: Mon-Fri 10 AM – 12 PM MST