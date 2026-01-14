BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Self Help Industry Wants You Physically Weak (What Martial Artists Know)
Ryan Sobolski (Zen Confidence)
Ryan Sobolski (Zen Confidence)
45 views • 10 hours ago

Why your inner peace collapses when stakes rise - and how to build self confidence that holds.

💎 "The 3 Treasures" Diagnostic Quiz → https://creatorcavern.com/quiz


📚 Recommended Reading (my Amazon Affiliate links):

-- Tao Te Ching (Lao-Tzu) - https://amzn.to/44mNlyc

-- Change Your Thoughts, Change Your Life (Wayne Dyer) - https://amzn.to/4rTzsBH

-- Striking Thoughts (Bruce Lee) - https://amzn.to/4iVWaoI

-- The Untethered Soul (Michael Singer) - https://amzn.to/456gz4C

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

If you buy through these links, I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.


If we're just meeting, hi there!


I'm an Australian lawyer, actor and karate black belt sharing battle-tested Zen Confidence: building physical vitality through Eastern internal arts, using that embodied foundation to cultivate inner peace, then channeling that calm into self-confidence and authentic expression.


The pathway: strong body → calm mind → courageous expression.


Here we practice Qigong, Taiji, and Karate to build a vital, relaxed body - the foundation most meditation teachers ignore but Eastern masters never did. Then we apply Tao-inspired wisdom to direct that energy intentionally. The result: quiet confidence that's felt in your posture, breath, and presence - not just your thoughts.


Together we build quiet, embodied self-confidence: strong energetic boundaries, clear Spirit, honest expression in real conversations, and a body that can actually hold our power - so that our energy, words and actions start to match the strength that's always been inside us.


Grateful for your company on this path.


#selfconfidence #innerpeace #breathwork


Copyright © 2025 by Ryan Sobolski. All rights reserved.

"CIVILITY Ecosystem" and "CIVILITY Constellation" are trade marks of Ryan Sobolski.


----------


Van Dam, N. T., Targett, J., Davies, J. N., Burger, A., & Galante, J. (2025). Incidence and predictors of meditation-related unusual experiences and adverse effects in a representative sample of meditators in the United States. Clinical Psychological Science, 13(3), 632–648. https://doi.org/10.1177/21677026241298269


Gál, É., Ștefan, S., & Cristea, I. A. (2021).The efficacy of mindfulness meditation apps in enhancing users’ well-being and mental health related outcomes: A meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials.Journal of Affective Disorders, 279, 131–142. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jad.2020.09.134


Linardon, J., Messer, M., Goldberg, S. B., & Fuller-Tyszkiewicz, M. (2023).The efficacy of mindfulness apps on symptoms of depression and anxiety: An updated meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials.Clinical Psychology Review, 107, 102370. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cpr.2023.102370


Linardon, J. (2023).Rates of attrition and engagement in randomized controlled trials of mindfulness apps: Systematic review and meta-analysis.Behaviour Research and Therapy, 170, 104421. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.brat.2023.104421


Schwartz, K., Ganster, F. M., & Tran, U. S. (2023).Mindfulness-Based Mobile Apps and Their Impact on Well-Being in Nonclinical Populations: Systematic Review of Randomized Controlled Trials.Journal of Medical Internet Research, 25, e44638. https://doi.org/10.2196/44638


Cheng, T., Douglas Affonso, F., Yu, J., et al. (2025). Rapid antidepressant effect of single-bout exercise is mediated by adiponectin-induced APPL1 nucleus translocation in anterior cingulate cortex. Molecular Psychiatry, 30, 5760–5776. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-025-03317-1

Keywords
holistic healthanxietyzenqigongtaoismstress reliefself controlinner peacepeace of mindhow to be confidentmartial arts confidencegrounded confidence
Chapters

1:30- The Mind-Body Confidence Gap

3:49- What Martial Artists Know About Confidence

8:51- Nervous System Dysregulation Explained

12:16- 3 Daily Practices for Nervous System Calm

