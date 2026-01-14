The Self Help Industry Wants You Physically Weak (What Martial Artists Know)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why your inner peace collapses when stakes rise - and how to build self confidence that holds.
If we're just meeting, hi there!
I'm an Australian lawyer, actor and karate black belt sharing battle-tested Zen Confidence: building physical vitality through Eastern internal arts, using that embodied foundation to cultivate inner peace, then channeling that calm into self-confidence and authentic expression.
The pathway: strong body → calm mind → courageous expression.
Here we practice Qigong, Taiji, and Karate to build a vital, relaxed body - the foundation most meditation teachers ignore but Eastern masters never did. Then we apply Tao-inspired wisdom to direct that energy intentionally. The result: quiet confidence that's felt in your posture, breath, and presence - not just your thoughts.
Together we build quiet, embodied self-confidence: strong energetic boundaries, clear Spirit, honest expression in real conversations, and a body that can actually hold our power - so that our energy, words and actions start to match the strength that's always been inside us.
Grateful for your company on this path.
1:30- The Mind-Body Confidence Gap
3:49- What Martial Artists Know About Confidence
8:51- Nervous System Dysregulation Explained
12:16- 3 Daily Practices for Nervous System Calm