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1000S OF WOMEN REPORT UNSETTLING CHANGES TO MENSTRUAL CYCLE AFTER RECEIVING COVID VACCINE
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41 views • May 01, 2021
11 cases they say but THOUSANDS OF WOMEN TAKE TO TWITTER. Do the math. Listen to the lying doctors and the walking dead talk about this. Side effects my ass. A so called mass shooter shoots a few people and we need to take away all guns. This damn thing is killing thousands and we need a pause? And now they have already cranked this back up and people are still lining up to die. Holy cow. ~ Jim Crenshaw
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