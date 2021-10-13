© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
False Flag Warning! — Come to Jesus Now!
Follow
0
Share
Report
131 views • October 13, 2021
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/false-flag-warning-come-to-jesus-now/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "On September 30, 2021, in the middle of the night, I woke up to these words: "False Flag" and "Leaders"
I was then reminded of the dream that I received on September 8th, 2021, about an ATTACK on several cities in the U.S.A."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/false-flag-warning-come-to-jesus-now/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "On September 30, 2021, in the middle of the night, I woke up to these words: "False Flag" and "Leaders"
I was then reminded of the dream that I received on September 8th, 2021, about an ATTACK on several cities in the U.S.A."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.