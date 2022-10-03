Counselor Chris Moles Offers Recommendations and Resources for Domestic Violence Perpetrators

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Domestic violence may be among the most mismanaged and most misunderstood topics that is facing the church today, says ministry founder and pastor of Men of Peace Chris Moles. Chris has been working with survivors and perpetrators of domestic violence for 17 years, and his goal is to keep the focus on Jesus Christ throughout the healing process. Marriage restoration is a goal of improving the situation, he says, but it is not the goal. Only Jesus can spark true heart change in a person. As a counselor and author of The Heart of Domestic Abuse, Chris also points out the confusion surrounding triggers for domestic violence, which he explains are often rooted in both fear and pride. Find out what solutions are available to get help if you or a loved one are a victim of domestic violence or if you are the perpetrator.
TAKEAWAYS
Chris offers an online, self-paced class for perpetrators at MenOfPeace.org
Abuse, pride, and entitlement are the three main problems at the heart of all domestic abuse
Mental health problems and past trauma contributes to domestic violence, but it does not cause it
Confession and repentance of sin on the part of a domestic violence perpetrator can lead to discipleship and true change
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