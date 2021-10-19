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Pilots’ Resistance Forces Southwest to Back Down Over Vaccinations
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162 views • October 19, 2021
Today on TruNews, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for Coronavirus this morning. Homeland Security spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa said the cabinet secretary is isolated and working at home. Southwest Airlines backs off on COVID mandates for the company.
Rick Wiles issues a passionate plea for pitchforks in response to vaccine tyranny in America.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 10/19/21
Rick Wiles issues a passionate plea for pitchforks in response to vaccine tyranny in America.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 10/19/21
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