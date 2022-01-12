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Pride is the Reason - Dec 19 - 25, 2021
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11 views • January 12, 2022
Pride is an ugly and revolting spirit, and it is so prevalent in our world today. So many are proud of their pride. Our God detests pride and we should avoid it at all costs.
A discussion of scriptures about pride and the effects in our lives.
This episode contains a message for one unknown listener and one known one.
Image by Kurt Bouda from Pixabay
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
A discussion of scriptures about pride and the effects in our lives.
This episode contains a message for one unknown listener and one known one.
Image by Kurt Bouda from Pixabay
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
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