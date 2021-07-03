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Shout and scream if you wish to be heard
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31 views • July 03, 2021
Many protests took place in London and in other major British cities since the beginning of the fake pandemic, not to mention around the world, it's amazing how the fake mainstream media went silent, a total blackout.
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