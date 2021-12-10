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DOCTOR SAYS THE C 19 VAXX IS INDEED THE MARK RFB
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492 views • December 10, 2021
As for the two witnesses... could they have been true scientists and moral doctors?
But 3 1/2 days...
Could the two witnesses be Trump and someone else? Because they prophesied for 3 1/2 years (on Twitter?) and then the beast slain them and then their "dead bodies" lay on the streets for 3 1/2 days... until they both resurrected...
But 3 1/2 days...
Could the two witnesses be Trump and someone else? Because they prophesied for 3 1/2 years (on Twitter?) and then the beast slain them and then their "dead bodies" lay on the streets for 3 1/2 days... until they both resurrected...
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