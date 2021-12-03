US Government Agent Testing: Biological, Chemical Agents Making Thousands Sick

Karma Newberry is the founder and CEO of Discovery Hydrovac, which serves the oil and gas industry. She’s become a successful businesswoman in a male-dominated field despite years of severe health problems that she’s suffered from for decades.



At her peak, Karma was on more than 25 medications. She had to spend more than $700,000 on medical costs, less than 5 percent of which was covered by insurance. After years of searching and consulting with more than 15 doctors, Karma says a physician finally checked her for tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease. And the results shocked her: Karma had a bunch of them, including diseases that aren’t even present in the U.S. So how would she have them? That’s where it gets even weirder. Karma grew up in the small town of Grantsville, Utah, very close to the Dugway Proving Grounds, where the U.S. military spent decades testing all kinds of weapons, including chemical and biological agents.