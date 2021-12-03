© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Government Agent Testing: Biological, Chemical Agents Making Thousands Sick
Follow
3
Share
Report
402 views • December 03, 2021
Karma Newberry is the founder and CEO of Discovery Hydrovac, which serves the oil and gas industry. She’s become a successful businesswoman in a male-dominated field despite years of severe health problems that she’s suffered from for decades.
At her peak, Karma was on more than 25 medications. She had to spend more than $700,000 on medical costs, less than 5 percent of which was covered by insurance. After years of searching and consulting with more than 15 doctors, Karma says a physician finally checked her for tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease. And the results shocked her: Karma had a bunch of them, including diseases that aren’t even present in the U.S. So how would she have them? That’s where it gets even weirder. Karma grew up in the small town of Grantsville, Utah, very close to the Dugway Proving Grounds, where the U.S. military spent decades testing all kinds of weapons, including chemical and biological agents.
At her peak, Karma was on more than 25 medications. She had to spend more than $700,000 on medical costs, less than 5 percent of which was covered by insurance. After years of searching and consulting with more than 15 doctors, Karma says a physician finally checked her for tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease. And the results shocked her: Karma had a bunch of them, including diseases that aren’t even present in the U.S. So how would she have them? That’s where it gets even weirder. Karma grew up in the small town of Grantsville, Utah, very close to the Dugway Proving Grounds, where the U.S. military spent decades testing all kinds of weapons, including chemical and biological agents.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.