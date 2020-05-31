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Ep 61: Pour Some Sugar on Me
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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3 views • May 31, 2020
This week, we have a fun chat talking all kinds of different stuff! Brazil has its very own "Roswell"-type UFO event and NASA may have supposedly discovered a parallel universe where time travels backwards! The lockdown has brought out the worst in some people and we talk all about creepy landlords and what they're allegedly asking for in lieu of payment from those who can no longer afford to pay rent. Finally, we talk all about a comical incident that recently happened to Alex, and Monique can't stop laughing at him about it. We hope wherever you are that you're safe, healthy, and most important of all: happy!

Episode Links:

Watch this episode uncut on Youtube:

Watch this episode uncut on Brighteon:

UFO Sighting and Crash 2020 Brazil: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4gEwLhtxkc

We May Have Spotted a Universe Going Backwards in Time: https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg24532770-400-we-may-have-spotted-a-parallel-universe-going-backwards-in-time/

Landlords are Allegedly Asking For Sex in Lieu of Rent During COVID-19 Crisis:https://www.complex.com/life/2020/04/landlords-allegedly-asking-tenants-for-sex-to-pay-rent-covid-19-crisis


Please check out:

https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.alexarionfitness.com


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podcastufoshumorparallel universeaccidentslandlords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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