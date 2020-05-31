© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep 61: Pour Some Sugar on Me
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • May 31, 2020
This week, we have a fun chat talking all kinds of different stuff! Brazil has its very own "Roswell"-type UFO event and NASA may have supposedly discovered a parallel universe where time travels backwards! The lockdown has brought out the worst in some people and we talk all about creepy landlords and what they're allegedly asking for in lieu of payment from those who can no longer afford to pay rent. Finally, we talk all about a comical incident that recently happened to Alex, and Monique can't stop laughing at him about it. We hope wherever you are that you're safe, healthy, and most important of all: happy!
Episode Links:
Watch this episode uncut on Youtube:
Watch this episode uncut on Brighteon:
UFO Sighting and Crash 2020 Brazil: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4gEwLhtxkc
We May Have Spotted a Universe Going Backwards in Time: https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg24532770-400-we-may-have-spotted-a-parallel-universe-going-backwards-in-time/
Landlords are Allegedly Asking For Sex in Lieu of Rent During COVID-19 Crisis:https://www.complex.com/life/2020/04/landlords-allegedly-asking-tenants-for-sex-to-pay-rent-covid-19-crisis
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Watch us on Youtube https://youtu.be/XMx9YTbsmi8
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Watch this episode uncut on Youtube:
Watch this episode uncut on Brighteon:
UFO Sighting and Crash 2020 Brazil: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4gEwLhtxkc
We May Have Spotted a Universe Going Backwards in Time: https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg24532770-400-we-may-have-spotted-a-parallel-universe-going-backwards-in-time/
Landlords are Allegedly Asking For Sex in Lieu of Rent During COVID-19 Crisis:https://www.complex.com/life/2020/04/landlords-allegedly-asking-tenants-for-sex-to-pay-rent-covid-19-crisis
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Watch us on Youtube https://youtu.be/XMx9YTbsmi8
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.