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2/16/21 Texas Is The New CA: Ag_nda 2030 is Here, America in Peril #Blackouts
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431 views • February 17, 2021
You Are Free TV
2/16/21: Today, Texas energy blackouts attack American energy freedom and socially engineer Americans to accept austerities alongside medical t_rannies....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
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TRUMP Motorcade Presidents' Day WPB, FL:
https://www.wfla.com/news/florida/tru...
Another Bush wants to run Texas:
https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/...
TEXIT is Real:
https://tnm.me/news/political/texit-r...
Remember that Peter Navarro has warned us:
https://navarroreport.com/
Texas energy prices sky rocket:
https://energycentral.com/c/um/power-...
Look at how Ceausescu ran Romania:
https://www.romaniaexperience.com/nic...
Deborah Tavares has been reporting on energy stealing from US Citizens:
http://www.stopthecrime.net/deb.html
Mike Ad_ms reports on B_tcoin mining requiring massive amounts of electricity:
https://www.naturalnews.com/hrr/mp3/H...
Cu_mo called to task for deaths:
https://americandigest.com/new-york-r...
Nigerian Harvard/MIT Economist to run WTO:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-back...
Parler is back up after giving over ID's:
https://www.ibtimes.com/parler-will-b...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Prayer Wave ongoing! YOU ARE FREE!!
2/16/21: Today, Texas energy blackouts attack American energy freedom and socially engineer Americans to accept austerities alongside medical t_rannies....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV With PayPal: [email protected] THANK YOU!
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Tetrogen:
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Get Involved in Liberty!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/
TRUMP Motorcade Presidents' Day WPB, FL:
https://www.wfla.com/news/florida/tru...
Another Bush wants to run Texas:
https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/...
TEXIT is Real:
https://tnm.me/news/political/texit-r...
Remember that Peter Navarro has warned us:
https://navarroreport.com/
Texas energy prices sky rocket:
https://energycentral.com/c/um/power-...
Look at how Ceausescu ran Romania:
https://www.romaniaexperience.com/nic...
Deborah Tavares has been reporting on energy stealing from US Citizens:
http://www.stopthecrime.net/deb.html
Mike Ad_ms reports on B_tcoin mining requiring massive amounts of electricity:
https://www.naturalnews.com/hrr/mp3/H...
Cu_mo called to task for deaths:
https://americandigest.com/new-york-r...
Nigerian Harvard/MIT Economist to run WTO:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-back...
Parler is back up after giving over ID's:
https://www.ibtimes.com/parler-will-b...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Prayer Wave ongoing! YOU ARE FREE!!
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