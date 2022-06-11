Abby Martin Confronts Sec. of State Blinken Over Israeli Murder of Shireen Abu Akleh

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Empire Files
In LA for Biden's 'Summit of the Americas,' Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about press freedom at a journalism forum. Abby Martin confronted him over US hypocrisy. Featuring commentary from Abby after the event.
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