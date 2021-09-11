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EntertheStars: 10-30% of Americans Agree w/ Biden's Plan According to YT Ratings [10.09.2021]
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0 view • September 11, 2021
According to Pew research polls, more Dems watch Youtube than Repub. Yet, 60-90% of the people who watched Biden's plan to fix the spamdemic thumbs downed his video. The mainstream media is not reporting on any displeasure by the left that he isnt doing ENOUGH, so why the thumbs down?
1,894 views Premiered 91 minutes ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/WOFg1jUUbk0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
1,894 views Premiered 91 minutes ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/WOFg1jUUbk0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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