Two Space Missions Offer Two Very Different Perspectives on the Divine

The last two space stories have a similar dichotomy, contrasting the kind of cheesy 11-minute girl power tourist trip to (just barely) the edge of space to the Gilligan’s Island overstay of an 8 day space flight that ended nine months later.





It just so happens that we’ve got statements from both flights that shine a window into just how different American views can be.





First up, is Katy Perry. She almost deserves an award for achieving the impossible: finding a way to make something as amazing as space flight ‘cringe’.





Meanwhile, a professional astronaut was asked about his faith. His answer, shall we say, carried a little more depth.





Franklin Graham tweeted Butch Wilmore’s answer to the question, “I hear you were still attending your church services from space, can you tell me why that was important to you’ with the following caption:





Astronaut Butch Wilmore says that watching church services every week while he was stuck in space for 9 months is what sustained him. He said, “The Word of God continually infilling me—I need it.” He’s absolutely right, and we all need it!





Read More: https://clashdaily.com/2025/04/blue-origin-vs-spacex-nasa-rescue-talking-about-god-when-returning-from-orbit/





