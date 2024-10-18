Eco Worthy 100 watt Bifacial 12v 100w Solar Panel Review Is It Any Good #wisebuyreviews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ECO-WORTHY Bifacial 100 Watt 12 Volt Solar Panel Monocrystalline Rigid High-Efficiency PV Module Power Charger for Sunsheds, Canopies, RVs, Farms and Other Off-Grid Applications
Use the link that gets you the best deal, found that they don't charge sales tax direct from their website if that makes any difference. I would say this is an alright solar panel. Don't believe that it has much shading tolerance though. I like the nice aluminum frame and the look of it and the quality that it demonstrated.
