Clinton Spying Scandal

* HRC’s campaign paid a tech company to surreptitiously monitor computer servers at Trump Tower and even in the executive office of the President.

* The goal was to mine for dirt and then use it to peddle the phony [Russia collusion] narrative — tying DJT to Russia.





The full segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 14 February 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297549052001

