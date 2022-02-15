Clinton Spying Scandal

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* HRC’s campaign paid a tech company to surreptitiously monitor computer servers at Trump Tower and even in the executive office of the President.
* The goal was to mine for dirt and then use it to peddle the phony [Russia collusion] narrative — tying DJT to Russia.
The full segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 14 February 2022