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VIDS Vaccine Immunodeficiency Syndrome, Satanic Pedophile Rings in the Media & Bitcoin Trial
Weaponized News
Weaponized News
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41 views • December 14, 2021
Sam and Thomas discuss the never ending lies of the COVID-19 narrative, ¬¬¬VIDS Vaccine Immunodeficiency Syndrome, satanic pedophile rings in the media, big tech and intelligence agencies, climate change tornados, Bitcoin trial and much more…
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