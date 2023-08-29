Perverted Grace vs. Being a Disciple

April 15th, 2018

The Apostles warned us by the Spirit that men would creep into the church and pervert the grace of God into a license to sin. One such person was John Calvin (who will be addressed in greater detail over the next few weeks). But today, we will contrast what the grace twisters teach versus Jesus' call to take up your cross and follow Him. Are you a compromising believer trusting in a perverted version of grace or are you a disciple of Jesus Christ?