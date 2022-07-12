AMERICAN VINDICTA 🎙️ Ep. 154 Powerful interview with Coach Dave Daubenmire + 👿🔥💻

https://twitter.com/oGchaZZZyFGC/status/1546716074502144001?s=20&t=6_NXiL9VP9yP1K-FBqj0Uw - Laptop from HELL



👿🔥💻



https://CoachDaveLive.com - also look for his Monday show on Brighteon at 11 AM ET





https://www.americanvindictashow.com





I NOW HAVE A PATREON! EXCLUSIVE MEMBER ONLY CONTENT AND SOME COOL MERCHANDISE! PLEASE SIGN UP AND HELP SUPPORT THE SHOW!

https://www.patreon.com/americanvindictashow





If you would like to support my work then please like, comment, share and subscribe. If you would like to donate to this one man operation then please visit the website at www.americanvindictashow.com and go to the donate tab. Also, if you would like to email me, please email me through the website contact page. I love to interact with the audience. I am truly grateful for everyone who supports my work and also donates. I probably shouldn't be this honest but hear me out on this. If you need to continue prepping or if you are low on income, then please save your money and take care of yourselves and your families. God will sort me out and bring the money that I need to keep this operation going and growing. Honestly, if everyone who subscribes just sent $1 a month then I will be more an taken care of but like I said, I have faith that God will take care of me and my needs.





IF YOU NEED PRECIOUS METALS TO HELP YOU GET THROUGH THE NEXT FINANCIAL COLLAPSE THEN PLEASE VISIT SQMETALS.

http://www.sqmetals.com





IF YOU NEED FOOD AND WANT TO HELP THE SHOW PLEASE VISIT THE MY PATRIOT SUPPLY LINK. I GET A 10% COMMISSION FOR EACH SALE.

https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6296355.2b6b05





IF YOU NEED NIGHT VISION, BALLISTIC HELMETS AND OTHER PREPS THEN VISIT MY FRIEND BOB GRISWOLD AT READY MADE RESOURCES





https://www.readymaderesources.com





IF YOU NEED SURVIVAL PREPARATIONS AND WANT TO SUPPORT A REAL PATRIOTIC AMERICAN SMALL BUSINESS THEN VISIT JEFF'S SITE

MOUNTAIN-STATE-SURVIVAL.COM USE THE DISCOUNT CODE REKKR5 TO GET 5% OFF OF YOUR PURCHASE.

https://www.mountain-state-survival.com





IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO BE A SPONSOR THEN PLEASE CONTACT ME THROUGH THE WEBSITES CONTACT FORM.