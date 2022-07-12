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AMERICAN VINDICTA 🎙️ Ep. 154 Powerful interview with Coach Dave Daubenmire + 👿🔥💻
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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https://twitter.com/oGchaZZZyFGC/status/1546716074502144001?s=20&t=6_NXiL9VP9yP1K-FBqj0Uw - Laptop from HELL

👿🔥💻

https://CoachDaveLive.com - also look for his Monday show on Brighteon at 11 AM ET


https://www.americanvindictashow.com


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If you would like to support my work then please like, comment, share and subscribe. If you would like to donate to this one man operation then please visit the website at www.americanvindictashow.com and go to the donate tab. Also, if you would like to email me, please email me through the website contact page. I love to interact with the audience. I am truly grateful for everyone who supports my work and also donates. I probably shouldn't be this honest but hear me out on this. If you need to continue prepping or if you are low on income, then please save your money and take care of yourselves and your families. God will sort me out and bring the money that I need to keep this operation going and growing. Honestly, if everyone who subscribes just sent $1 a month then I will be more an taken care of but like I said, I have faith that God will take care of me and my needs.


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pastorscoach dave daubenmirepeacemakerslogosamerican invictadavey and goliath christianitydoug thompson
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