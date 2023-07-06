Create New Account
Lou Dobbs: Biden’s Foreign Policy at the Border is Responsible for the Surge in Drug Overdoses
Lou Dobbs: Biden’s foreign policy at the border is responsible for the surge in drug overdoses


Lou Dobbs, host of The Great America Show, says President Biden’s foreign policy at the U.S.-Mexico border has allowed drugs like fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine to easily be smuggled into our country and led to the sharp increase in drug overdose deaths in the last three years.


https://rumble.com/v2yd3ju-lou-dobbs-bidens-foreign-policy-at-the-border-is-responsible-for-the-surge-.html

human traffickingborder crisislou dobbsillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

