Lou Dobbs: Biden’s foreign policy at the border is responsible for the surge in drug overdoses





Lou Dobbs, host of The Great America Show, says President Biden’s foreign policy at the U.S.-Mexico border has allowed drugs like fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine to easily be smuggled into our country and led to the sharp increase in drug overdose deaths in the last three years.





https://rumble.com/v2yd3ju-lou-dobbs-bidens-foreign-policy-at-the-border-is-responsible-for-the-surge-.html