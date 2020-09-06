Project Blue Beam - A Fake Projection Of The Return of Messiah. Created by NASA.

This video is extremely important for viewers to understand the precarious position we, as people of the entire world, must make preparations to withstand the lies and deception that is planned for us. Project Blue Beam has been reported on YouTube for many years and no one seems to be alarmed. Except for now in 2020, the world has come completely unglued, with an unseen enemy that is blameless but is crushing the economy and the spirit of all inhabitants of the world.Technology takes us to a new level of evilness that only a few years ago, we would have thought impossible. There is no defense against this evil except through the power of The Holy Father and Messiah. Watch and learn, take heed and prepare...What is the Blue Beam Project?:Von Braun: Illuminati Plan For E.T. Deception:Frank Smith Channel