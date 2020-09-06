Project Blue Beam - A Fake Projection Of The Return of Messiah. Created by NASA.

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Technology takes us to a new level of evilness that only a few years ago, we would have thought impossible. There is no defense against this evil except through the power of The Holy Father and Messiah. Watch and learn, take heed and prepare...
What is the Blue Beam Project?:
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_bluebeam04.htm
Von Braun: Illuminati Plan For E.T. Deception:
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=12854
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9EGNQMBJkF0
Frank Smith Channel