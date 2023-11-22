Create New Account
'Killing 4000 Palestinians Kids Not Enough': Obama's Ex-Advisor Sparks Fury With Anti-Muslim Rant
Stuart Seldowitz, an ex-advisor to former United States president Barack Obama, has come under fire for his anti-Muslim rant against a food vendor in New York. The former Obama advisor, in several viral videos, is seen and heard justifying children’s killings in Gaza, and deriding Islam and its founder Prophet Muhammad. Amid the outcry, a U.S. lobbying group has severed ties with Stuart over his “racist and vile actions”

https://www.newsbreak.com/new-york-city-ny/3238532283749-ex-obama-official-who-hurled-bigoted-abuse-at-food-vendor-fired-by-firm-4-000-dead-palestinian-kids-wasn-t-enough

"But perhaps more disturbingly, in an October interview on BitChute about the Israel-Hamas War, Seldowitz is identified as Deputy Director/Senior Political Officer in the U.S. State Department’s Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs from 1999 to 2003."


Mirrored - Hindustan Times

