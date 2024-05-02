Create New Account
Carl Higbie: There's still hope for this Country's Youth. This is your day.
GalacticStorm
2246 Subscribers
6 views
Published 18 hours ago

NEWSMAX - "You don't get to call foul when those breaking the law get chokeslammed and handcuffed; that's their own damn fault." @CarlHigbie responds to people complaining about the police interfering with college protests.


https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1785802629756399772

newsmaxcarl higbiecollege protests

