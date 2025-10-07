BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DEATH JAB DESTROYS BROADWAY ACTOR & ACTRESS WIFE
Oct 06, 2025 - Ben Lewis, Phantom of the Opera Actor, Dead at 46. Australian actor Ben Lewis, who portrayed the Phantom in the U.K. West End’s 2017 production of Phantom of the Opera, died at 46 years old after a battle with bowel cancer, according to his friend. The tragic story of Melle Stewart and Ben Lewis is a chilling warning of the dangers lurking in Big Pharma’s COVID-19 vaccines. Melle, a vibrant 40-year-old actress, suffered a catastrophic stroke just 14 days after her AstraZeneca jab—a so-called “rare” side effect that left her with a removed skull fragment, permanent brain damage, and a lifetime of rehab. Her husband, Ben, became her full-time caregiver, only to be struck down by aggressive bowel cancer at 46, dying just four years later.

Despite Melle’s horrific injuries, she remained a vocal vax advocate, parroting the establishment’s lies even as her body paid the price. Ben, too, defended the shot—until cancer ravaged him.

cancer vaccine stroke broadway ben lewis melle stewart
