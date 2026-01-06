S L ASHER, Sworn In For The Defendant, 200th To Testify

S. L. ASHER, sworn for the Defendant in sur-rebuttal.

About two weeks ago I was coming to town between 5 and 10 minutes to 1 on the car and there was a man who was talking very loud about the Frank case, and all of a sudden he said: "They ought to take that damn Jew out and hang him anyway." I took his number down to report him.

CROSS EXAMINATION.

I have not had a chance to report since it happened.